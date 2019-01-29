RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An ex-convict who served a lengthy prison term for stabbing his estranged wife more than 40 times in front of their daughter is now accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 46-year-old Michael E. Moore is accused of abducting the woman this month, tying her up and stealing her car. He was arrested Saturday in Florida during a traffic stop and resisted authorities, triggering a three-hour stand-off that ended with his surrender.

Authorities say Moore entered a health care staffing service and asked an employee a question about the business. Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner says he then left, but later returned and held that employee at gunpoint. She was left bound but unharmed when Moore fled in her car.

Moore served most of a 20-year sentence for choking his wife into unconsciousness in 1996 and stabbing her in front of their 5-year-old daughter. He then took the child and fled to Florida in his wife's car, where he was recognized from a segment of the TV show "America's Most Wanted." He then left the child with a friend in Florida and was eventually arrested in Los Angeles.

His wife survived to testify against him. His lawyer argued the attack was impulsive, with Moore being upset about his broken marriage and possible loss of child custody. Prosecutors said the attack had been carefully planned, and Moore's insanity plea was rejected. He was released from prison in 2013 and was on supervised probation until he was discharged in February 2015.

Moore now awaits extradition to Virginia again. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.