Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Accomack County

ACCOMAC, Va. — The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting into a home that left a man hurt on February 1.

According to deputies, emergency responders got the call to go to the 23000 block of Oyster House Road in Accomac around 1:13 a.m. that morning.

When they got to the scene, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was later reported to be in stable condition.

His name hasn't been released at this time, and suspect information is not yet available, either.

This is an ongoing investigation.