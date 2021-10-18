Man arrested in Accomack County for 2016 murder

The murder happened in June of 2016 near Davis Wharf Road.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Joseph Tykot has been arrested in connection to a June 2016 murder near Davis Wharf Road.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office said Tykot was taken into custody on Friday in connection to the murder of Eric Clifford Rhatigan.

Rhatigan was found dead in a field near Davis Wharf Road and taken to a medical examiner. His death was ruled a homicide.

Now, more than five years later, deputies have arrested Tykot for second-degree murder.

Officials said an investigation is still underway, and are asking anyone with any additional information to contact the sheriff's office at 757-787-1131.