Woman in critical condition after Accomack County shooting

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Lankford Highway in Melfa.

MELFA, Va. — A 23-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot in Accomack County on Dec. 4.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the 29000 block of Lankford Highway in Melfa. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., deputies got a report of a gunshot victim at the location.

While they were en route, deputies were notified that the victim was being taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and the suspect was possibly armed with the victim.

After the deputies arrived at the hospital, they confirmed that the woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and listed in critical condition.

After an investigation was launched, Jaylon Calvin Harmon, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, child abuse and neglect and reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury.

Harmon is being held in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied. No other suspects are being sought for this incident.