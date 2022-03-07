Weekend murder investigation underway in Accomac

Deputies said Jamar Antwyn Smith of Onancock suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in Accomac. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ACCOMAC, Va. — Investigators on the Eastern Shore are asking the public's help for information on a deadly shooting in Accomack County.

Accomack Sheriff W. Todd Wessells said deputies were called to the 26000 block of Dummondtown Road in Accomac just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies arrived to find 41-year-old Jamar Antwyn Smith of Onancock suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any possible suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, and deputies ask that if you have any information that may help investigators to call the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.