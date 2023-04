Police arrested the man last October after fingerprints and DNA evidence connected him to several assaults in Norfolk and one in Chesapeake.

NORFOLK, Va. — A grand jury in Norfolk has indicted an accused serial rapist on 28 charges.

William Phelps IV is charged with forcible sodomy, and abduction, among other charges stemming from crimes that happened between December 2007 and October 2008.

Police arrested Phelps last October after fingerprints and DNA evidence connected him to several assaults in Norfolk and one in Chesapeake.