VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — At 11:50 a.m., Virginia Beach police were responding to an active barricade situation in the 1900 block of Quail Hollow Ct. in the Red Mill area of Virginia Beach.

In a tweet, the department said it had escalated from officers trying to serve a warrant.

By 12:07, police updated their social media to say the suspect had been taken into custody "without incident."

Police have not shared the identity of the suspect.