Active-duty service member accused of shooting spouse multiple times in James City County

Paramedics performed life-saving treatment to the victim, police say.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — An active duty service member was arrested Sunday afternoon after the James City County Police Department says he shot his spouse multiple times and attempted to flee.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Queens Crossing at around 3 p.m.

Police said paramedics performed life-saving treatment to the victim at the scene before rushing them to Riverside Regional Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect, 25-year-old Rae'kwan Fulton, allegedly fled the county in a 2015 Toyota Tundra following the incident. He was ultimately located and detained in Newport News before being extradited to the James City County Law Enforcement Center.

Police said Fulton is not currently facing charges but that charges will likely be filed against him as the investigation continues.