Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. about a shooting happening in the area.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An off-duty police officer was murdered, and another person was shot during an active shooter situation in Raleigh Thursday evening, according to our affiliates at WNCN.

Raleigh police tweeted and said no suspects are in custody at this time.

This remains an active investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time. Residents in the affected area are advised to remain in their homes until further notice. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 14, 2022

Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

However, according to the neighborhood in Knightdale, NC, there are conflicting reports. WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details about this shooting, including more information about the shooter and how many people were shot and/or killed.

Attention Knightdale residents:

We have been actively monitoring the situation regarding the active shooter in eastern Raleigh, and we can now inform you that the suspect has been captured. There is no longer any threat to the public.

Posted Thursday, October 13, 8:15 pm. — Knightdale, NC (@KdaleNC) October 14, 2022

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Everyone in the area was asked to remain inside their homes and call the police if they see any suspicious activity.

A nearby golf course was closed and all the golfers were pulled inside for safety reasons.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, making numerous state resources available to the incident.

State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

This story is developing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

