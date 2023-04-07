No threat found at University of Oklahoma campus, school says

The school tweeted a notification warning of the shooter Friday night before clearing the threat more than an hour later.

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has cleared the threat of an active shooter after sending out tweets tonight warning of a possible one on its campus and that they were investigating possible shots fired.

OU-NORMAN Critical 10:53pm: OUPD has issued an ALL CLEAR. After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

In a tweet sent out at 9:24 p.m., the school stated there was an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval.

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

The Van Vleet Oval is a central space on the campus, often used for large outdoor events.

A second tweet sent at 9:46 p.m. stated campus police were investigating shots fired on the Norman campus, and told people to avoid the South Oval area and to shelter in place.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 9:45pm OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

The school sent another tweet at 10:04 p.m. saying police are still investigating possible shots fired on campus and told residents to continue sheltering in place and to avoid the South Oval area.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:04pm OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

Another tweet was sent at 10:31 p.m. saying police are still investigating.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:30pm OUPD continues to investigate. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

The OU Daily, the school's newspaper, said police were searching around the school library for shell casings, but a university spokesperson told the paper nothing has been found so far.