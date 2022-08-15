Community activist says she hopes shooting death of toddler serves as a wake-up call for Portsmouth

Al Demond McNeil turned himself in to authorities Monday, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Residents of Deep Creek Boulevard in Portsmouth are going about their day less than a week after a shooting involving a 2-year-old happened inside one of the townhomes.

However, for community activists like LaKesha Onyx Hicks, what happened in this area isn't something she can simply forget.

Portsmouth police say the toddler died over the weekend. They say Al Demond McNeil shot him late Wednesday night at a home on Deep Creek Boulevard.

Police said the 39-year-old man turned himself in to authorities Monday. He is currently in custody at the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office.

Hicks grew up in Portsmouth and says she is no stranger to gun violence.

"I grew up in London Oaks apartments, one of the most dangerous apartment communities in the city of Portsmouth," said Hicks. "My brother was murdered at the age of 19 by a 25-year-old male and that was life-changing for me."

LaKesha Onyx Hicks wants her community in Portsmouth to see the recent death of a two-year-old boy as a call for change.

"Once you take a life, there is no going back from that," said Hicks. "I hope that this senseless death of the two-year-old male opens the eyes of so many people."

Hicks runs a program called "Prevention, Reform, and Recidivism," which helps parents and children find ways to stay away from gun violence and find opportunities to stay on a healthy and successful path.

She says this type of situation is the exact thing she tries to prevent in her city.

"Someone that's two, they're not going to be able to defend themselves, but the people around them can," said Hicks. "That's why programs like PRR are so important. That's why other community-based programs are so important. It's so important that we build these coalitions with the city and other places, so we can use all the resources available, so this doesn't happen again."

Hicks says she wants to take action now, before another shooting claims a life.

"We don't have to wait until we have a permanent chief in place. We can reach out to the current chief in place and work with him right now," said Hicks. "We don't have to wait for someone to tell us how to save our city...we have the power to do it ourselves."

Portsmouth Police would not say if McNeil had any relationship to the child or why they believe he was at the townhome the night of the shooting.

A spokeswoman with the police department told 13News Now one adult was home watching the child Wednesday night.

McNeil faces a second-degree murder charge.