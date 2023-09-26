Adrian Lewis murder trial: Detective takes jurors through phone record evidence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The trial for a man accused of murdering his missing wife continues in Newport News Circuit Court.
Shanita Eure-Lewis disappeared last summer. Police haven’t found her body, but they believe her husband, Adrian Lewis, killed her.
Inside the courtroom on Tuesday, a Newport News detective took jurors through phone records for Adrian Lewis and Shanita Eure-Lewis and pings the phones made with cell towers in Hampton Roads, showing their approximate location on July 17, 2022, the day Eure-Lewis disappeared.
Newport News Police Detective Andrew Parker said Eure-Lewis started the day by heading to church. He showed a video from the church that puts her there at the same time her phone records do.
Around 9:30 that morning, ADT security camera video from the Lewis home showed Eure-Lewis arriving home and talking with Adrian Lewis.
Parker said records show both of their phones then traveled to a pizza shop several minutes later. The detective showed a security camera video from behind the pizza shop, where Adrian Lewis was seen getting out of his car, opening the passenger door, and wiping it with a cloth.
There appears to be someone in the passenger seat.
Detective Parker said both Eure-Lewis’ phone and Lewis’ phone returned to the Lewis home just before 10:30 a.m. He testified that Adrian Lewis’ phone showed he searched "flights from Jamaica to Norfolk," "Pawn Shop near me" and "Wells Fargo in Jamaica."
A screenshot from Lewis’ phone showed Priceline flight information from Norfolk to Montego Bay Jamaica that had been booked several minutes later.
Investigators said a receipt from a Chesapeake pawn shop also showed Lewis pawned off $900 worth of jewelry the day his wife disappeared.
Video evidence from the Lewis home security camera from the rest of the afternoon of July 17 showed Lewis entering and exiting the home, but Eure-Lewis was nowhere in sight.