Adrian Lewis murder trial: Detective takes jurors through phone record evidence

Shanita Eure-Lewis disappeared last summer. Police haven’t found her body, but they believe her husband, Adrian Lewis, killed her.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The trial for a man accused of murdering his missing wife continues in Newport News Circuit Court.

Inside the courtroom on Tuesday, a Newport News detective took jurors through phone records for Adrian Lewis and Shanita Eure-Lewis and pings the phones made with cell towers in Hampton Roads, showing their approximate location on July 17, 2022, the day Eure-Lewis disappeared.

Newport News Police Detective Andrew Parker said Eure-Lewis started the day by heading to church. He showed a video from the church that puts her there at the same time her phone records do.

Around 9:30 that morning, ADT security camera video from the Lewis home showed Eure-Lewis arriving home and talking with Adrian Lewis.

Parker said records show both of their phones then traveled to a pizza shop several minutes later. The detective showed a security camera video from behind the pizza shop, where Adrian Lewis was seen getting out of his car, opening the passenger door, and wiping it with a cloth.

There appears to be someone in the passenger seat.

Detective Parker said both Eure-Lewis’ phone and Lewis’ phone returned to the Lewis home just before 10:30 a.m. He testified that Adrian Lewis’ phone showed he searched "flights from Jamaica to Norfolk," "Pawn Shop near me" and "Wells Fargo in Jamaica."

A screenshot from Lewis’ phone showed Priceline flight information from Norfolk to Montego Bay Jamaica that had been booked several minutes later.

Investigators said a receipt from a Chesapeake pawn shop also showed Lewis pawned off $900 worth of jewelry the day his wife disappeared.