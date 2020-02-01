More than a year after he was released from jail, Ethan Couch is accused of violating his probation, court records show.

An arrest warrant for Couch was issued Thursday morning. He was booked in to the Tarrant County Jail shortly after 1 p.m., county officials said, and will be held without bail per a judge's order.

Couch, 22, was dubbed the "affluenza teen" during his trial for killing four people in a 2013 drunken-driving crash. He served almost two years in jail as an added condition of his probation in the case.

Here are the four people who lost their lives on a rural Burleson road on June 15, 2013:

Breanna Mitchell, 24, whose SUV stalled on the roadside.

24, whose SUV stalled on the roadside. Hollie Boyles, a neighbor who came to help her.

a neighbor who came to help her. Shelby Boyles, 21, Hollie's daughter, who also came to assist.

21, Hollie's daughter, who also came to assist. Brian Jennings, a youth minister who stopped to help while driving by.

Nine people were injured in the crash, including one of Couch's friends who was left paralyzed.

Couch was released from jail in April 2018 with several conditions: he must wear a GPS monitor, adhere to a 9 p.m. curfew, and submit to regular alcohol and drug testing.

He was allowed to have the GPS monitor removed in March, according to court documents.

Couch had initially received a sentence of 10 years of probation for the 2013 crash. Then he and his mother, Tonya Couch, fled to Mexico in December 2015. They were arrested in Puerto Vallarta after about a month on the run.

When Couch's case transferred to adult court in April 2016, his new judge, Wayne Salvant, added four 180-day stints in jail – one for each count in the case – as a condition of his probation.

