'I will never see him again' | After 23-year-old killed, Chesapeake family begs community to put the guns down

After a week, there's been no arrest in the shooting that took the life of 23-year-old Lavontae Johnson.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One week later, there hadn't been an arrest in the Chesapeake shooting that took the life of a 23-year-old.

Tuesday, Lavontae Johnson’s family will lay him to rest.

“That was the last thing he said to me, ‘I love you more,'" said Johnson’s cousin, Timberly Hill.

Hill and her mother, Antoinette Arrington, saw Johnson’s bright smile on facetime last Sunday.

It was a video call they didn’t know would be the last.

“I did not want to put the cousin on the front of my shirt,” Hill said. “Now, I have to cherish this picture, because I will never get to see him again.”

“He was a sweet guy and he loved his family,” Johnson’s aunt Antoinette Arrington said. “He loved to be around his family."

A day after their call, Johnson was murdered.

Chesapeake Police responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. on March 15, at a bridge on Indian River Road.

Investigators found Johnson in a car. He died at the scene. Police said another person in the car was taken to the hospital.

“He didn’t even get to live his life,” Hill said.

Police believe another vehicle was involved. They were still investigating Monday, and had not released any suspect information.

Hill doesn’t know who Johnson was driving with. She said her family just wants to know why his life was taken so soon.

“That day changed my life forever,” Hill said. “His birthday was the next day, so that was even worse. We had to celebrate his birthday without him being here.”

Now, Hill's family is begging the community to end this senseless violence.

“This easily could have been somebody else’s loved one,” Hill said. “We hear about it all the time, but having it happen to my family it hits different. I am telling everybody: please put the guns down. If you have an issue with somebody, talk it out.”

Johnson leaves behind a daughter and countless loved ones. They’ll miss talking football with the family man who had a heart of gold.

“Oh, do I love him, this hurts,” Arrington said. “I love you Tae.”

But, through the pain, Hill said they won’t stop fighting for answers and justice.

“I know he always say he loved me more, but I love him more,” Hill said. “I promise to stick by his daughter's side.”

Police are still searching for any information that can help them solve this murder.