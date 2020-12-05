After controversy, parole grant delayed for man convicted of killing police officer

Vincent Martin remained in custody Monday. He's serving a life sentence for the death of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from a mid-April coronavirus press conference.

State officials say the expected release of a man convicted in the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer has been put on hold amid an investigation by Virginia’s government watchdog agency into the parole board’s handling of the inmate’s case.

Vincent Martin remained in custody Monday. He's serving a life sentence for the death of patrolman Michael P. Connors.

The Office of the State Inspector General will look into the board's decision-making process.