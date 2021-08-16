After public input, Citizen's Review Panel Task Force weeks away from giving recommendations

The Task Force has met regularly since its creation in April.

For the second and final time Monday night, Virginia Beach residents will give public input to the Citizen's Review Panel Task Force about the creation of a citizen's review panel for the city.

“It's the community I live in, reside in, making our community trust in essential public safety is a serious concern for me," Task Force chair Sean Monteiro told 13News Now ahead of a public input meeting.

City council narrowly voted in favor of creating the task force in April by a six-to-five vote. In an effort to build trust and transparency with the police department, it was asked to study five topics:

The difference between investigatory power and subpoena power, and whether investigatory power can be utilized without subpoena power The purpose and designation of a budget for the citizens review panel The impact of a citizens review panel on the Police Department Identifying the best model that the City of Virginia Beach should adopt Other pertinent topics regarding the development of the citizens review panel.

“The most newsy piece of subpoena power is how it’d be applied, or safeguards to keep it from being misused," Monteiro said.

The recommendations are not yet ready, according to Monteiro, but must be presented to City council by the end of August.

So far, discussion centers heavily on the conditions for which the panel would be constructed and the powers they'd hold once serving.