After theft at 7-Eleven, Williamsburg Police searches for person of interest

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Tuesday morning, the Williamsburg Police Department tweeted a request for the public's help to identify a person wanted for questioning related to a larceny.

The theft happened on Tuesday morning, at a 7-Eleven. Police did not say which location of the franchise experienced the theft, and did not detail what was stolen.

To speak with the investigator on the case, Officer Ziegler, call 757.220.2331.