After vandals damage Ocracoke Light Station, Cape Hatteras National Seashore launches investigation

OCRACOKE, N.C. — Rangers from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore are asking the public for tips to get to the bottom of two acts of vandalism at the Ocracoke Light Station.

The crimes against this historic lighthouse? A smashed Keeper's Quarters window, a damaged screen and a broken ventilation slat on the lighthouse door.

Investigators said the ventilation slat damage was reported on September 27, and they believe the window was broken sometime between the night of October 3 and the morning of October 5.

Right now, they don't have any leads on a suspect. Rangers are asking anyone who could have information about this to come forward.

"Completed in 1823, the Ocracoke Lighthouse is the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina," wrote a spokesperson. "It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977."