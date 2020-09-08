Father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying seeking bond

They are also asking the judge to toss out two charges in their indictment.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The father and son charged with murder in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery are asking a Georgia judge for bond and to toss out two charges in their indictment.

Gregory and Travis McMichael have been jailed since their arrests in May more than two months after they chased and shot Arbery, a young Black man running in their neighborhood.

Attorneys for the McMichaels, who are white, said in court filings Thursday that the judge should reject the indictment's malice murder charge and a second charge that the McMichaels attempted to commit the crime of false imprisonment.