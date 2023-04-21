Man involved in 2021 Oceanfront shootings pleads guilty to multiple charges

On the night of March 26, 2021, multiple shootings took place at the Oceanfront that left eight people hurt, and two dead.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of four men charged with contributing to multiple shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March of 2021 has pleaded guilty, prosecutors said.

22-year-old Ahmon Adams pleaded guilty on April 18 to charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm (misdemeanor) and discharging a firearm in public. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of malicious wounding were withdrawn.

On the night of March 26, 2021, multiple shootings took place at the Oceanfront that left several people hurt, and two dead.

Police said the first shots that were fired came from Adams and three other men: Devon Dorsey Jr., Nyquez Baker, and Raswell Steverson.

According to court documents, a fight broke out around 11:21 p.m. between Dorsey and another person at the corner of 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue. As the fight escalated, Adams and Baker joined in and someone on the other side of the fight stepped back, pulled out a gun, and fired a shot in their direction, hurting another person.

Prosecutors said Dorsey chased after the person who fired the shot, returning fire, while Baker and Steverson also gave into the chase.

Lastly, Adams pulled out a gun and fires a single shot down 20th Street before running south on Atlantic, toward 19th Street. He dropped his gun while being chased by police and is taken into custody a short time later.

Multiple surveillance cameras along the Oceanfront captured the fight, shootings, and the suspects running.

Eight people were hurt in the initial shootings, while 29-year-old Deshayla Harris was struck and killed by a stray bullet a short distance away. At around this time, a Virginia Beach police officer also shot and killed 25-year-old Donovon Lynch.