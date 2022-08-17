Court denies bond for man accused of shooting, killing 2-year-old child in Portsmouth

Police think he shot a child in the head on Aug. 10. He's facing charges of second degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a case update that aired on Aug. 16, 2022.

Al McNeil, the man accused of shooting a 2-year-old boy to death last week, had a bond hearing in Portsmouth Wednesday. A judge denied his attorney's request to get out of jail on bond.

McNeil was named as a suspect in the boy's death a few days after the shooting on Aug. 10.

The day that police officers and medics rushed out to the scene in a townhome on Deep Creek Boulevard, he allegedly gave them conflicting reports of what happened.

When police later said they were looking for him, he turned himself in.

It's still not clear what happened in the home that day, or how McNeil knew the child.

His arrest warrant was just released on Wednesday.

In that document, a detective recounts the doctor who examined the boy, saying it would have been difficult for him to be able to physically grab the gun, turn it around and shoot himself.