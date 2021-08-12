5 underage people, 2 restaurant employees charged after alcohol-related crash in Currituck County

State troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Nov. 27 that involved an underage driver with serious injuries.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 8, 2021.

Five underage people and two restaurant employees were charged after an alcohol-related crash left a driver injured in Currituck County last month.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, state troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Nov. 27 that involved an underage driver with serious injuries. The department didn't say where the crash happened.

The state's Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) was contacted after the driver, 18-year-old Skylar Menteer, was suspected of being intoxicated prior to the crash.

ALE and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) did an investigation to find out where Menteer consumed alcoholic beverages.

Investigators believe Menteer and four other teens visited two restaurants in Kill Devil Hills where employees served them mixed beverages over a few hours.

After the investigation, employees Juan Carlos Sanchez Torres, from 3 Tequilas Restaurante Mexicano, and Ashley M. Trochez Lanza, from Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, were charged with numerous counts of selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years old.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said both restaurants will be reported to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for violations. According to the department, the reports could result in fines, suspension or revocation of ABC permits.

Along with Menteer, the following were charged with various counts of purchasing alcoholic beverages by underage, consumption by underage and underage possession of alcoholic beverages:

Brooke Martin, 19

Hannah Dozier, 19

Emma Brumsey, 19

Gabrielle Pennington, 19