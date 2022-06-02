Man seriously injured after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday night.
According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened near Alden Avenue and Emmons Place just before 11 p.m.
At the scene, police found a man with a life-threatening injury.
Police have yet to release any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also leave an anonymous tip online with the P3Tips app.