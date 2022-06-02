Man seriously injured after shooting in Portsmouth

According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened near Alden Avenue and Emmons Place just before 11 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday night.

At the scene, police found a man with a life-threatening injury.

Police have yet to release any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.