Alleged UVA gunman makes first court appearance, day after deadly shooting

UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of shooting five people at the University of Virginia earlier this week made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on a charter bus on UVA's grounds after 10 p.m. Sunday night. Three UVA football players died — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry — and two other people were hurt.

UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones was arrested in Henrico County, over 70 miles from the university, less than a day after the shooting.

Jones was initially charged with three counts each of second-degree murder and using a handgun in the commission of a felony. He faces additional two charges of malicious bodily injury.

During the court hearing, Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, the prosecutor said two witnesses on the bus identified Jones as the shooter.

According to Hingeley, the witnesses recounted that Jones pointed a gun at Chandler and shot him while he was sleeping. They said the shooting wasn't random; he was shooting at certain people.

The presiding judge Wednesday morning was Andrew Sneathern with the Albemarle General District Court. Judge Matthew Quatrara recused himself since he was involved with Jones' arrest warrants.

Jones was appointed an interim defense attorney while he looks to hire his own lawyer.