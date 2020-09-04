AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old Durham boy believed taken by father accused of stabbing mother

Police believe Jeremy Rivas-Munoz was taken by 23-year-old Emerson Melendez, who has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Durham boy, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz.

Durham Police are looking for the boy's father, 22-year-old Emerson Melendez after he allegedly stabbed Jeremy's mother overnight and left with their child.

Police said the little boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Melendez was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. He has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Police say they could be traveling in a blue car, possibly a Toyota.