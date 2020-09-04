AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 2-year-old Durham boy found safe in Maryland, father arrested, accused of stabbing child's mother

Police believe Jeremy Rivas-Munoz was taken by 23-year-old Emerson Melendez, who has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amber Alert was canceled Thursday for 2-year-old Durham boy, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz.

Jeremy was found safe in Maryland after he was kidnapped by his father in Durham early Thursday morning, police said.

Durham police were looking for the boy's father, 22-year-old Emerson Melendez, who is accused of stabbing Jeremy's mother before he left with their child.

The toddler was found safe later Thursday morning in Prince George County and Melendez Rivas was taken into custody.

Earlier story:

Police said the little boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Melendez was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. He has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Police say they could be traveling in a blue car, possibly a Toyota.