Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old Newport News girl

Newport News Police sent out a release asking the public to be on the lookout for Brielle Alexis Maree Silver.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 9-year-old Newport News girl is missing, and police believe she's been abducted by her mother who does NOT have custody. Now, Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for her, expressing that they believe she may be in extreme danger.

Earlier Saturday, Newport News Police sent out a release asking the public to be on the lookout for Brielle Alexis Maree Silver. She's described as a biracial girl, 4 foot 7 inches tall, with brown hair in a ponytail, brown eyes, and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes. She may be wearing silver dolphin earrings.

Later Saturday, The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department.

Brielle is believed to have been abducted by her mother, 38-year-old Bethany Renae Dawn Gould, described as a white female with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. There is no clothing description at this time.

They may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner with Tennessee plates: 978BJSC

Gould has arrest warrants issued against her for misdemeanor abduction and violating an emergency protective order.