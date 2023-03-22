Amber Alert Canceled: Girls taken from Stafford school found, mother in custody

Rosa Lecretia Gregg is in custody, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An Amber Alert has been canceled after police say two 6-year-old children were abducted by their own mother from Stafford County Elementary School. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office posted an update on social media saying the children had been found around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Their mother has been taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the school for a report of a parental abduction.

Investigators say Rosa Lecretia Gregg picked up both her biological children, Riley and Regan Crowder, age 6, from school despite having an active protective order against her. Stafford County sheriff's say Gregg was taken into custody Wednesday, but did not say where the children were found, or what charges Gregg is facing.

The school reports they had no knowledge of the protective order. According to Virginia Code, any school principal who is notified of a protective order must notify staff and is 'responsible for the direct supervision of the protected child.'

Additional updates were not immediately available, but sheriff's deputies say more details are expected to be released about the investigation later Wednesday.

Investigators thanked everyone who was involved in helping to find the girls and their mother.

