NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for two missing children in Newberry County and the man who officers say took them -- their father -- has been arrested.

The children, 11-year-old Tommir Toland and 6-year-old Ommira Toland, were located unharmed Saturday afternoon at a home just off Highway 6 at I-26 in Calhoun County. That's about an hour's drive away from where they were taken.

A short time later, Calhoun County deputies arrested the children's father, 43-year-old Tommy Lee Toland, at the same house.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summer said the father had been staying at the home off and on with some acquaintances and brought the children there after abducting them earlier in the day. The father somehow became aware that the Amber Alert had been issued for his children and left the home.

Law enforcement then came to the house and found the children. Officers began searching a wooded area around the home, and eventually, they say Toland came back to the house. At that point, he was taken into custody without incident.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the children were abducted around 10 a.m. Saturday from their mother's home on Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry.

Newberry County deputies say Toland entered the home by force and took the children from their mother. Toland then threatened the residents of the home with physical harm and said he'd burn the house down with them inside, according to officers.

Toland does not have any custodial rights and has not been adjudicated as a parent through familycCourt. Toland is also listed as a Tier III registered sex offender. SLED defines a Tier III as the following: "Predicate offenses generally encompass sexual assaults involving sexual acts regardless of victim age, sexual contact offenses against children below the age of 13, non-parental kidnapping of minors, and attempts or conspiracies to commit such offenses SORNA requires that Tier III offenders register for life and quarterly verify registration information."

Toland has warrants for two counts of kidnapping and burglary.

His last known address was in Columbia.

Toland was appeared in court Sunday morning and was denied bond, he remains in the Newberry County Detention Center.

