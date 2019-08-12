GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say 25-year-old Daniel Spencer Williams Jr. has been charged with taking an ambulance from a hospital, which led officers on a chase.

Police say Williams Jr. stole the ambulance around 6 pm Saturday evening. Shortly after, a chase involving several local law enforcement started. The chase ended on Business 85 North, near Holden Road, police say. By 8:23 officials had cleared the scene.

A video from Linwood Carver shows police car after police car rushing down Westover Avenue, all of them after the ambulance police say was stolen from Wesley Long Hospital.

One witness, 18-year-old Carter Pielow, says he knew, as soon as he saw the ambulance driving rampant and without lights, something about it was off.

"My first thought was actually that the ambulance had been stolen," Pielow said. "Just the way that it was driving, it had no lights on or anything."

According to Guilford County Emergency Services, the ambulance is operated by Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue. They say the incident did not impact responses to regular 911 calls within Guilford County.

Williams Jr. is facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, felony hit-and-run and felony flee to elude, Glenn says.

