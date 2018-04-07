CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An American Airlines employee was arrested after she was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm, police said.

Elvira Thomas, 62, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm on city property after the weapon was found Tuesday evening at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. American Airlines confirmed Thomas was an employee of theirs, but she was not working at the time of her arrest.

American released the following statement:

“At American Airlines, we have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members. We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation.”

American said Thomas has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome fo Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's investigation.

