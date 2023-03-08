Murder suspect ruled not competent to stand trial

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The Newport News man accused of killing a woman from Williamsburg has been found not competent to stand trial.
A judge made the ruling during a hearing Thursday in Isle of Wight General District Court.
Back in January, police charged Andarius McClelland with the murder of Aonesty Selby. Investigators say the two were in a relationship and that McClelland admitted to shooting Selby after an argument.
It happened on a hiking trail in Isle of Wight County, just days after Selby's 18th birthday.
Another hearing to review McClelland's competency is set for later this year.