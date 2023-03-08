Murder suspect ruled not competent to stand trial

Andarius McClelland was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby back in January.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The Newport News man accused of killing a woman from Williamsburg has been found not competent to stand trial.

A judge made the ruling during a hearing Thursday in Isle of Wight General District Court.

Back in January, police charged Andarius McClelland with the murder of Aonesty Selby. Investigators say the two were in a relationship and that McClelland admitted to shooting Selby after an argument.

It happened on a hiking trail in Isle of Wight County, just days after Selby's 18th birthday.