Arrest made in murder of Williamsburg teen found dead in Isle of Wight County

Andarius McClelland is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was found dead in rural Isle of Wight County days after her disappearance.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A Newport News man has been arrested for the death of a missing Williamsburg woman whose body was later found in rural Isle of Wight County, deputies said.

Family members reported Aonesty Selby missing after she was last seen on Wednesday, January 11. She had just turned 18 the day before her disappearance.

On Friday, Selby's body was found on a dirt logging path near Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor, in a remote area of Isle of Wight County. Investigators said she had been shot.

On Tuesday, Isle of Wight Sheriff's deputies said that they, along with help from the Newport News Police Department, arrested Andarius McClelland for Selby's death. McClelland was arrested at his apartment in Newport News.