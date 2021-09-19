Woman arrested after apartment fire in downtown Suffolk displaces 9 people

Miesha Tierra Fenner, 28, was arrested on several charges. City officials said she was a resident of the apartment building.

SUFFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: A woman was arrested after nine people were displaced in a downtown Suffolk apartment fire early Sunday morning.

Miesha Tierra Fenner, 28, was arrested on charges including burning or destroying an occupied dwelling and attempt to commit a non-capital offense. According to Suffolk officials, she was a resident of the apartment building.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue received the call at 3 a.m. Sunday and quickly responded to the building in the 300 block of Wellons Street.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front door to the complex and flames visible from the back of the building. Inside, there was a heavy fire across the first floor.

Residents on the second floor had to be evacuated. The fire was under control by 3:38 a.m.

City officials originally said the fire had been ruled suspicious and was under investigation. In a Monday morning press release, they announced Fenner's arrest. She is now in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The displaced residents will receive assistance from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.