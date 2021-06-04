x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Appeals court upholds man's conviction for threatening tweet against Virginia political candidate

The ruling rejected Joseph Vandevere’s argument that a threatening tweet that he directed at former state Senate candidate Qasim Rashid contained protected speech.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows Democratic candidate for the 28th district for the Virginia Senate, Qasim Rashid, in Fredericksburg, Va. A federal appeals court on Friday, June 4, 2021 upheld the conviction of a North Carolina man who posted an anonymous threat on social media to lynch Qasim Rashid, a Muslim-American political candidate from Virginia.. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a North Carolina man who posted an anonymous threat on social media to lynch a Muslim-American political candidate from Virginia.

Friday's ruling by a three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Joseph Cecil Vandevere’s argument that a threatening tweet that he directed at former state Senate candidate Qasim Rashid contained constitutionally protected speech. 

The March 2018 tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.” 

Vandevere was sentenced to 10 months in prison after a jury convicted him in December 2019 of interstate communication of a threat to injure a person.

RELATED: FBI: Man threatened Muslim candidate for Virginia state Senate and a Florida synagogue in posts