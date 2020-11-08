Arizona Border Patrol agent accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl

Carlos Passapera Pinott, 53, is an agent assigned to the Ajo Border Patrol Station in the Tucson area.

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona Customs and Border Patrol Agent was arrested Sunday and is accused of trafficking a variety of illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

In the early morning, investigators say Passapera traveled to Sky Harbor International Airport and dropped off two duffel bags into another car.

When that car was stopped by police, officers say they found 21 kilograms of cocaine, a kilo of heroin and 350,000 fentanyl pills inside the bags dropped off by Passaperra.

Passapera was arrested later that day. Police say they found $329,000 in cash inside his house and another $40,000 inside the car allegedly used to transport the drugs.

Agents with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and DEA took part in the investigation.