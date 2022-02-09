'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Elizabeth City, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are searching for a man wanted for first-degree murder.
According to police, 38-year-old James Donnell Felton Jr. is wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.
Police said the murder happened a week ago on August 27. That's when police found Marcus Lee Moore, 29, lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street just after midnight.
Police said Felton should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or via email at jjudge@elizabethcitync.gov.