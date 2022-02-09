'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Elizabeth City, police say

According to police, 38-year-old James Donnell Felton Jr. is wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are searching for a man wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said the murder happened a week ago on August 27. That's when police found Marcus Lee Moore, 29, lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street just after midnight.