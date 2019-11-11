CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Marine who deserted his post in North Carolina has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of his mother's boyfriend in Virginia, officials report.

According to the Craven County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown is possibly in the Craven County area.

Deputies report Brown is approximately 6’0, 145lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Brown's last known address is Craven Street New Bern, NC.

Originally the Sheriff’s Office in Virginia believed Brown was driving a 1976 white Cadillac with no registered plates. However, new information leads authorities to believe he could be driving a black 2008 Lincoln Town Car with North Carolina registration EHP-4877.

If the suspect is seen call 911 or the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-633-2357. If Law Enforcement comes in contact with the suspect stop and hold for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Virginia 540-483-3000.

Contributing information from the Associated Press.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC