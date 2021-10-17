Man in custody after armed burglary in Newport News

Warrants that Tilley has include abduction, burglary and brandishing.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the custody of the Newport News Police Department after an armed burglary that resulted in him hiding in a residence from police for several hours.

According to a release, at 1:34 a.m. police received a call that there had been a burglary on the 1000 block of 34th Street. They were told that the man, who was involved and armed, had left the home.

He then ran to a home on the 1000 block of 35th Street. Police attempted to ask the man to exit the home, and when that was unsuccessful, it became a tactical situation. This happened around 3:36 a.m.

Around 7 a.m., police announced that the suspect, Samuel Tilley, 36, was now in custody and that there had been no further incident.