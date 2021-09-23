ODU police investigate armed robbery at dorm on campus in Norfolk

An alert went out Thursday around 1:46 a.m. from Old Dominion University about an armed robbery that happened at the Roger's Main Dorm.

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities are trying to find answers after someone was robbed at an Old Dominion University dorm overnight.

ODU Police said they were called Thursday, Sept. 23, about an armed robbery that happened at the Roger's Main Dorm. That's located on the campus.

The school sent out an alert about the incident around 1:46 a.m., telling people to avoid the area.

A couple of hours later, around 4:11 a.m. another alert went out, giving people the "all clear," and letting people know the area was safe to return.

ODU police are handling the investigation and have not released any other details at this time.