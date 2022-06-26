Armed robbery at Hampton 7-eleven

Police say three men took money from the store after flashing a gun.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call about an armed robbery at a 7-11 just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The Hampton Police Division said it has identified three suspects, and they're asking for the public's help in identifying the people believed to be involved in this robbery.

The reported robbery happened at the 7-11 in the 3700 block of Kecoughtan Road, police said.

The initial investigation found that three men entered the store around 3a.m., flashed a gun and forcibly took money from the business, the division said.