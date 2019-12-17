VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was hired to kill a woman and her son last year has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Richard Stoner faced a slew of charges including first-degree murder, capital murder, aggravated malicious wounding and torturing/mutilating a dog after being arrested in June 2018.

He pled guilty to all of those charges in Virginia Beach District Court on Tuesday.

RELATED: Man testifies he was hired to kill Virginia Beach woman, son

After his arrest, Stoner testified that a man named Christopher Schmidt hired him to kill his wife, 29-year-old Lois Schmidt, and her 7-year-old son, Jonathan Vetrano.

The Schmidts were fighting over custody of their daughter at the time. Stoner and Schmidt were shooting guns in a Florida field when Schmidt declared that he wanted to shoot his wife.

Stoner testified that he killed Lois Schmidt, her son from another marriage and a dog, then set their home on fire.

Both Stoner and Schmidt were arrested last June and extradited to Virginia from Florida.

Christopher Schmidt and Richard Stoner

Volusia County Sheriff's Office and Cass County Jail

RELATED: Arizona father gets 8 years for killing man who tried to get into his daughter's bathroom stall

RELATED: A man who admitted to killing his estranged wife will be eligible for parole after just 3 years in prison

RELATED: Judge to rule after man planned to kill Green Power Ranger

RELATED: Bodycam footage shows homeless man attacking California officers, police say