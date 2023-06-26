Mom struggling to afford to bring her murdered son's body home to Newport News for burial

Javon Frazier, a U.S. Army veteran, was reportedly leaving a gym in Houston when he was shot and killed. His family wants to bring his body home to Newport News.

HOUSTON — A Newport News man and military veteran who was living in Houston while he attended college was shot and killed last week, and now his family is trying to come up with the funds they need to bring his body home for burial.

22-year-old Javon Frazier, a U.S. Army veteran, was reportedly walking home from a gymnasium at around 11 p.m. in the Midtown area of Houston when he was shot and killed.

His mother told Houston affiliate ABC13 that it was an instance of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He was not in a gang. He was a disabled vet, and he goes to church," Claudette Malone, Frazier's mother said. "Someone ran up on him and shot him up."

The Houston Police Department's latest update on the case said the shooter hadn't been arrested and was described only as "a man last seen in a black hoodie and shorts."

Another man was also shot but is expected to survive.

Malone said her son was the only family member living in Houston. Frazier was attending Houston Community College and had hoped to get into Rice University, also located in Houston.

But Malone said Frazier wasn't accepted, so he planned to move back to Newport News later this month to attend a school closer to home. Now his family is struggling to come up with the money necessary to transport Frazier's body home to Newport News for a proper funeral and burial.

"The strain is that I have to pay two funeral homes," Malone explained.

As an Army veteran, she said the military will pay for some funeral expenses, but not for a transport.

Malone is also bothered by the fact that she has no closure in terms of her son's killer being caught.

“If he knows he can get away with that, how many other killings has he gotten away with? Does anybody in the community know anything? Just say something.”