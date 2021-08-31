19-year-old arrested, charged with deadly Newport News shooting

Newport News Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Antoine Leonard and charged him with the homicide of Rayhmachel Martinez Baro, also 19.

The Newport News Police Department arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting that happened on August 7.

The department said Tuesday they had arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Antoine Leonard and charged him with the murder of Rayhmachel Martinez Baro, also 19.

Police said the shooting happened in the early morning hours of the 7th. Officers were called to the 500 block of Purlieu Drive around 1:45 a.m., where they found Baro shot multiple times outside an apartment building.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators didn't say what linked Leonard to the crime, but officers served him arrest warrants on August 30.

Leonard faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, shooting in a public place, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.