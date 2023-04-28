Arrest made in Elizabeth City shooting that left 8-year-old, 17-year-old hurt

The police chief said an 8-year-old boy was outside playing when someone shot him in the arm. A 17-year-old boy was also struck in the leg.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a boy and a teen earlier this week.

Police arrested Randall Ivan Ferguson Friday for a shooting that happened Monday on Speed Street near Madrin Lane.

Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster said an 8-year-old boy was outside playing when someone shot him in the arm. A 17-year-old boy was also struck in the leg.

Both of them were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and have since been released from the hospital. Their names have not been released because they are underage.

ECPD said Ferguson was charged with the following:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling

Discharging a weapon in city limits