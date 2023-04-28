Arrest made in Elizabeth City shooting that left 8-year-old, 17-year-old hurt

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a boy and a teen earlier this week.
Police arrested Randall Ivan Ferguson Friday for a shooting that happened Monday on Speed Street near Madrin Lane.
Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster said an 8-year-old boy was outside playing when someone shot him in the arm. A 17-year-old boy was also struck in the leg.
Both of them were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and have since been released from the hospital. Their names have not been released because they are underage.
ECPD said Ferguson was charged with the following:
- Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- Two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling
- Discharging a weapon in city limits
Ferguson was taken to Albemarle District Jail with a $250,000 secure bond. His first court appearance will be May 1 in Pasquotank County District Court.