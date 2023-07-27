Arrest made in February homicide in Newport News

On Feb. 17, Newport News police officers responded to Orcutt Avenue and found 57-year-old Joseph Jones assaulted.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested a man for a homicide that happened in February.

Thursday, police arrested Jamal Lamonte Mitchell in Hampton and charged him with second-degree murder.

According to the Newport News Police Department (NNPD), on February 17, officers responded to the 4000 block of Orcutt Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Joseph Jones injured from an assault.

Jones died in the hospital the next day.