FRANKLIN, Va. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month in the City of Franklin.

29-year-old Shakeem Bryant of Courtland is charged with murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Franklin police say Bryant shot and killed Jack Sykes III on August 4 in the 1600 block of Dorchester Street.

