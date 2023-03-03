Arrest made in Lasalle Avenue homicide investigation, Portsmouth police say

Marcus Starks, 37, was taken into custody by police investigators on Thursday. He faces four charges, including first-degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that took place along Lasalle Avenue last month.

Marcus Starks, 37, was taken into custody by police investigators on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Police say the charges are related to the homicide of Albert Henderson, 41, on February 20. He was found injured in the 1500 block of Lasalle Ave by officers responding to a 911 call about a gunshot wound. He later died in a hospital.