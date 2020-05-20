x
Arrested: Two men accused of smuggling ex-Nissan boss out of Japan in a box

The former Green Beret and his son are accused of smuggling Ghosn out of Japan in a box in December after Ghosn was released on bail. Ghosn reappeared in Lebanon.
WASHINGTON — U.S. authorities have arrested a former Green Beret and his son who are accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he awaited trial on charges of financial misconduct. 

Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor were arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Harvard, Massachusetts. 

They are accused of smuggling Ghosn out of Japan in a box in December after Ghosn was released on bail. Ghosn reappeared in Lebanon, saying he had fled to avoid “political persecution.” 

Ghosn has said he's innocent of the charges. 

The two men arrested are scheduled to appear before a judge via video conference later Wednesday.

