Arrests, seizures target Sinaloa drugs destined for Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Local and federal officials say they've dismantled a trafficking network that ferried drugs from the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico through California to multiple drug dealing organizations around the nation’s capital.

The investigation began in 2017 with a Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff's deputy assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force.

It eventually stretched to seven states and resulted in more than 30 arrests, the seizure of more than 100 firearms; $6 million in cash, jewelry and other valuables; 473 pounds of methamphetamine; 42 kilograms of fentanyl; and 129 kilograms of cocaine.