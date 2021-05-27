x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Arrests, seizures target Sinaloa drugs destined for Virginia

Local and federal officials say they've dismantled a trafficking network that ferried drugs from the Sinaloa cartel to organizations around the nation’s capital.
Credit: Leszek Czerwonka - stock.adobe.com
Hard drugs on dark table graphic

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Local and federal officials say they've dismantled a trafficking network that ferried drugs from the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico through California to multiple drug dealing organizations around the nation’s capital. 

The investigation began in 2017 with a Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff's deputy assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force. 

It eventually stretched to seven states and resulted in more than 30 arrests, the seizure of more than 100 firearms; $6 million in cash, jewelry and other valuables; 473 pounds of methamphetamine; 42 kilograms of fentanyl; and 129 kilograms of cocaine. 

One specific seizure in Loudoun County was the largest in its history.

Related Articles